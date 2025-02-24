Gospel Star Pastor Mike Jr. Drops New ‘Proof’ Single, Gets Ready for National TV Appearance

Pastor Mike Jr. attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards Nominees' Brunch at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Riding high from his Billboard success streak, Pastor Mike Jr. just released “Proof” – his newest song that’s been catching fire since February 21, 2025. He’s already grabbed the number-one spot on Billboard Gospel Airplay five times in a row.

Next month, he’ll take his hit song “Amen” to the Tamron Hall Show. This appearance comes after racking up an impressive 19 Stellar Awards.

“Sometimes God takes you through so you can be the PROOF Someone else needs,” said Pastor Mike Jr.

He broke records at the Stellar Awards. Three consecutive “Artist of the Year” wins now sit alongside his other major awards for songwriting, male vocalist, and best album.

“I’m so humbled and so excited to be nominated for 7 Stellar Awards. As a kid, you always dream about what would life be like if you made it BIG, and oftentimes they would tell you that you couldn’t do it from Birmingham, Alabama. I’m living proof that if you put God first and stay true to it and work hard, dreams do come true,” said the artist to Gospel Flava.

Back in 2020, “BG” rocketed to number one on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart. The song tied records for longest-running number one on both Billboard and Mediabase charts.

His music blends classic gospel with modern R&B, taking cues from legends like Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond. Every track carries messages about keeping faith during tough times.

When he’s not making hits, he leads his congregation at Rock City Church in Birmingham. Fans can keep up with him on social media through @PastorMikeJr.