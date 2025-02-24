Hope Sheree Drops New Gospel Anthem “Big One (Get Outta My Way)” on March 7

Gospel star Hope Sheree will release her new song “Big One (Get Outta My Way)” on March 7, 2025. Fans can begin pre-saving the jazz-inspired spiritual anthem starting February 21.

The music video will be released in mid-March. This is her first release since “Broken” – a heartfelt song that connected with believers dealing with health challenges.

Over twenty years in music, she’s moved between gospel and R&B genres. Her songs have reached Billboard’s Top 50, and she’s appeared on shows like Bobby Jones Presents, TBN, and Netflix’s hit Voices of Fire.

Her time with Pharrell Williams’ Voices of Fire Choir brought major recognition. She won awards for Song of the Year, Top Female Artist, Best Radio Personality, and three Amazon writing awards.

Her creation, “A Dose of Hope Radio,” now reaches 35 stations and connects with listeners in 80 countries. She appears on camera for the show’s live version across multiple networks.

Living with Multiple Sclerosis influences her music. She shares her honest experiences through songs that resonate with others facing similar challenges.

Her work helps change perspectives about illness in religious communities. The music creates connections, supporting those going through difficult health journeys.

This new release continues her purpose-driven style. When it comes out, fans can find it on all major streaming platforms.