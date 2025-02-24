Jeff Mills to Headline Detroit’s Movement Music Festival, May 24-26

Dj/Producer Jeff Mills performs live with drummer Tony Allen during the event called 'AFRICA NOW @OGR' on September 22, 2018 at Officine Grandi Riparazioni in Turin, Italy.

Techno pioneer Jeff Mills is the new headliner for Detroit’s Movement Music Festival. The festival’s organizers, Paxahau, announced the headliner change after DJ Carl Cox stated on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, that he was withdrawing from his participation in the festival due to scheduling complications.

The annual Movement Music Festival will be held at Detroit’s Hart Plaza during Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26, 2025. Tickets for the festival are on sale; three-day and one-day passes available are available through the Movement Music Festival’s website.

“To be able to play in Detroit is and has always been a special kind of magic,” Mills said. “It’s one of the few places in the World where anything could happen because of a higher premium of music ‘sense’ most people have. And it’s constantly being handed down from one generation to the next. Detroit is the place that understands the power of music and the value of a soulful and moving experience.”

Mills will headline the first evening of the festival on May 24. Charlotte de Witte will headline on May 25, and John Summit will close the festival on May 26.

In addition to these headliners, the festival will feature a diverse lineup of performing artists:

Carl Craig and Moodymann, who will play with Mike Banks on a collaborative set

Ferg of A$AP Mob

FJAAK

Zack Fox

Goldie with Photek

HAAi

Jamie XX of Boys Noize

Nina Kraviz

Sara Landry

Mau P

The Blessed Madonna