Jevon Dewand’s “Without You” Tops Billboard Gospel Charts with Powerful Message of Faith and Resilience

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 15: Jevon Dewand performs onstage during the 38th annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jevon Dewand’s “Without You” climbed to the top of Billboard’s Gospel charts. The moving song brings together musical stars Zacardi Cortez, Gasner The Artist, and Jazze Pha in a heartfelt collaboration.

“This #1 isn’t just a win for me—it’s a win for every person who has ever felt lost, overlooked, or counted out,” said Dewand to Sheen Magazine.

Created in the wake of his father’s passing, the song sits at the heart of “Without You: There Would Be No Me.” The album includes touching recorded conversations between Dewand and his late father.

His journey to gospel runs through the world of hip-hop and R&B fame. He’s worked with big names like Diddy, Usher, Chris Brown, and Snoop Dogg.

“I never thought I’d be a gospel artist, but God had been calling me for a long time, and I finally picked up.”

Living through both gunshot wounds and serious health problems led him toward faith-based music. These challenges shaped his artistic path.

With his group Trap Starz, he blends church sounds with street rhythms. Their name comes from his motto “Talent Revolving Around Purpose.”

“Through my pain, we started working on music, and God started writing it.”

His success in gospel music now includes recognition from the Stellar Awards. Listeners enjoy his unique blend of styles across streaming platforms.

“My music is for everybody—it’s a family affair.”