Barry Sanders Reflects on NFL Career, Legacy, and the Detroit Lions Today

Former Detroit Lions player, Barry Sanders, looks on from the field prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 05, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

Barry Sanders has made his mark as one of the greatest NFL players of all time. The Detroit Lions running back played for 10 seasons in the NFL before retiring. During an interview for “Green Light with Chris Long,” Sanders talked about his NFL career and his legacy in the organization.

Sanders spoke about his decision to retire at age 30 for personal reasons and a desire to leave the game at the height of his performance success. He talked about his time with the Detroit Lions and his thoughts on current Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Finally, Sanders expressed his gratitude and honor at being inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame and the toughest players he’s ever faced on the field, including Lawrence Taylor.

“I definitely feel what the fans are experiencing,” Sanders said in response to a question about whether he rides the highs and lows with Lions fans. “We grew up watching the game and watching how certain teams dominate certain eras. It’s cool to see, in today’s version of NFL football, the Lions name is synonymous with Dan Campbell and NFC Championship and playoffs… I feel like there’s definitely been more highs over the last few years.”