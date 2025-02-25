Big Sean Partners with Detroit Pistons to Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Big Sean is teaming up with the Detroit Pistons to give back to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan in an exciting new partnership. To celebrate his birthday on March 25, when the Pistons play the San Antonio Spurs, fans can purchase a special ticket package that includes a limited edition Big Sean bobblehead. The best part? All proceeds will benefit the Pistons’ foundation, supporting local Boys & Girls Clubs.

But that’s not all! The first 100 people who buy the ticket package will also receive an autographed copy of Sean’s new book Go Higher, plus a chance to meet the rapper in person after the game to talk about the book. Tickets are available now, so don’t miss out!

Big Sean and the Detroit Pistons have a long history together. In 2020, the Pistons made him their creative director of innovation, a role that gave Sean the chance to shape the team’s culture and aesthetics—from designing merchandise to enhancing the fan experience, both at games and beyond. Sean shared the story of how the opportunity came about during an interview with The Undefeated.

“It was really something I threw out in the universe one day,” Sean said. “I mentioned it, like, man, ‘They need to give me a job!’ Talking about the Pistons, Red Wings, Tigers, or Lions. I’m a huge Detroit fan. I’m ride or die with it. I’ve always said that, but especially with the Pistons. It’s crazy that it happened like this. I’m just truly grateful.”

He continued, “[I’m going] to bring that feeling and that aesthetic that I grew up with in admiring the Pistons as the franchise. Not to say it’s gone anywhere, but to really think creatively on how to execute a vision. I’ll creatively come up with ideas for us to look good and have fun and, you know, to culturally put our best foot forward.”

In 2022, Sean took his creative vision to the next level by bringing back the Pistons’ retro teal-colored jerseys in a collaboration with Nike. For Sean, it was a personal tribute. “Paying tribute to a Detroit classic ‘St. Cecilia’s’ (hence the green). The 3 stars (for the 3 championships they accumulated) and that blue outline (for Detroit being a blue-collar city). I actually went to St. Cecilia’s for basketball camp when I was a shorty, so it’s full circle for real. They will wear these jerseys in-game for about 10 games.”

It’s clear that Big Sean’s connection to Detroit runs deep, and this partnership with the Pistons is just the latest chapter in his ongoing dedication to his hometown.

