DETROIT! Let’s Come Together for the Kids of St. Jude!

Author Matt Christopherson

On March 6th & 7th, The Detroit Praise Network (WDMK HD-2) is hosting the St. Jude Radioathon, and we need YOU to join us in the fight against childhood cancer! 🙏🏽

💛 CALL NOW: 1-800-411-9898

💻 DONATE ONLINE: www.stjude.org/radio/wdmk

📱 TEXT TO GIVE: Text PRAISE to 626262

By giving just $19 a month on your debit or credit card, you’ll become a Partner in Hope, supporting the mission of St. Jude—and as a thank you, you’ll receive the exclusive “This Shirt Saves Lives” t-shirt AND the St. Jude sweatshirt to wear proudly as part of this life-changing movement!

🙏🏽 WHY ST. JUDE?

No family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

Survival rates have increased from 20% to over 80% since St. Jude opened.

Every discovery is shared freely, helping kids everywhere—not just at St. Jude.

More clinical trials for childhood cancer than anywhere else in the world!

Together, we can pray, give, and make a difference for children fighting cancer. Join us and be a blessing! 💜

