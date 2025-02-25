DETROIT! Let’s Come Together for the Kids of St. Jude!

On March 6th & 7th, The Detroit Praise Network (WDMK HD-2) is hosting the St. Jude Radioathon, and we need YOU to join us in the fight against childhood cancer! 🙏🏽

💛 CALL NOW: 1-800-411-9898

💻 DONATE ONLINE: www.stjude.org/radio/wdmk

📱 TEXT TO GIVE: Text PRAISE to 626262

By giving just $19 a month on your debit or credit card, you’ll become a Partner in Hope, supporting the mission of St. Jude—and as a thank you, you’ll receive the exclusive “This Shirt Saves Lives” t-shirt AND the St. Jude sweatshirt to wear proudly as part of this life-changing movement!

🙏🏽 WHY ST. JUDE?

✔ No family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

✔ Survival rates have increased from 20% to over 80% since St. Jude opened.

✔ Every discovery is shared freely, helping kids everywhere—not just at St. Jude.

✔ More clinical trials for childhood cancer than anywhere else in the world!

Together, we can pray, give, and make a difference for children fighting cancer. Join us and be a blessing! 💜