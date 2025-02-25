Detroit Tigers’ Matt Manning Trying to Get in the Zone as Spring Training Play Begins

Matt Manning #25 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Comerica Park on May 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Matt Manning attributed some of his performance struggles in the Tigers’ 7-6 win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Feb. 22, to first-game adrenaline.

During his first spring training 2025 performance for the Tigers, Manning threw 47 pitches in the second and third innings against the Phillies, although only 25 pitches resulted in strikes. According to a Detroit Free Press report, his fastball averaged 95.5 mph during his first game, up about 2 mph from last season, with one fastball topping out at 97.9 mph.

“I think the first part of it is get your stuff right,” said Manning, “and then the only thing I got to do is get my stuff in the zone.”

During the 2024 season, Manning posted a 4.88 ERA in five starts with the Tigers, garnering 12 walks and 23 strikeouts across 27 2/3 innings. Manning also had a 4.28 ERA across 69 1/3 innings in 15 games (14 starts) with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. A right lat strain knocked him out of play for two months.

Looking ahead to the remainder of spring training and the beginning of the season, Manning believes he can find his way into the strike zone. “Everything feels really good,” he said. “I’ve been known to be in the zone — a guy that’s in the zone a lot — so I don’t really worry about it.”