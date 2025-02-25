Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat Lead Red Wings’ Playoff Push
The Detroit Red Wings are resuming play this week following a break in NHL action for the 4-Nations Face-Off. As they take to the ice, the team will rely on their top offensive playmakers, forward Alex DeBrincat and captain Dylan Larkin, to launch a playoff push.
DeBrincat and Larkin have emerged as crucial players for the Red Wings as the team seeks to end an eight-year playoff drought. Both players had a goal and an assist in the Red Wings’ narrow 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Feb. 22.
Larkin is second on the team for goal-scoring behind Lucas Raymond, who notched 52 points in 56 games for the Red Wings. DeBrincat leads Detroit with 25 goals. His 48 points place him third on the Red Wings for overall scoring, MLive.com reported.