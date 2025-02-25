Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat Lead Red Wings’ Playoff Push

VANCOUVER, CANADA - FEBRUARY 2: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings takes a shot during warmup prior to their NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on February 2, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings are resuming play this week following a break in NHL action for the 4-Nations Face-Off. As they take to the ice, the team will rely on their top offensive playmakers, forward Alex DeBrincat and captain Dylan Larkin, to launch a playoff push.

Derek Cain/Getty Images Alex DeBrincat #93 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates scoring a goal in overtime against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on February 2, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

DeBrincat and Larkin have emerged as crucial players for the Red Wings as the team seeks to end an eight-year playoff drought. Both players had a goal and an assist in the Red Wings’ narrow 4-3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Larkin is second on the team for goal-scoring behind Lucas Raymond, who notched 52 points in 56 games for the Red Wings. DeBrincat leads Detroit with 25 goals. His 48 points place him third on the Red Wings for overall scoring, MLive.com reported.