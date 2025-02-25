Explore These 6 Black-Owned Restaurants in Washtenaw County

Although Black History Month is coming to a close, you can support the following Black-owned businesses in Washtenaw County throughout the year. Here are some of the county’s topic picks from MLive.com.

24th Cheesecakerie

Owner Sean Brezzell operates the 24th Cheesecakerie from Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall at 474 Briarwood Circle. The business features an extensive selection of cheesecake flavors, including chocolate chip, strawberry, lemon raspberry, cookies and cream, and vegan options.

A Taste of Soul by Biggie

Ypsilanti’s got soul. Explore some soul-filled food classics at this dynamic restaurant at 1004 W. Michigan Ave. Prepare your appetite for some of the best catfish, ribs, collard greens, fried chicken, cornbread, and more Southern-inspired specialties.

Blue Nile Ethiopian Restaurant

Located at 221 E. Washington St., Blue Nile Ethiopian Restaurant has been serving the Ann Arbor community its tastes of Ethiopian cuisine since 1989. Guests will find plenty of meat dishes on the menu, plus an Ethiopian Vegetarian Feast featuring plenty of fresh vegetables.

Cuppy’s Best Soulful Bistro

Cuppy’s Best Soulful Bistro, at 2469 Washtenaw Ave., offers some of the best options such as shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, fried okra, catfish nuggets, and other dishes.

Issa’s Pizza

Get your pizza by the slice or by the pie with a “build-your-own” option and specialty and limited-time menus. Owner Omar Sowe of Issa’s Pizza, 530 N. Huron St., offers customers traditional pizza varieties such as pepperoni and meat lovers and jerk chicken pizza.

Jamaican Jerk Pit

Savor the tastes of the Caribbean at the Jamaican Jerk Pit, 314 S. Thayer Ave. Discover dishes such as jerk chicken and pork, salads, nachos, pitas, codfish fritters, fried plantains, and more.