Flu Hospitalizations Surge in Washtenaw County in February

Sick young woman sitting on sofa blowing her nose at home in the sitting room. Photo of sneezing woman in paper tissue. Picture showing woman sneezing on tissue on couch in the living-room

The flu season of 2024-2025 has hit Washtenaw County with a vengeance this winter. Hospitalizations due to the virus have surged across the county in February.

According to an MLive report, 248 residents had been hospitalized as of mid-February since the flu season began in September 2024. These hospitalizations peaked at 47 residents by Feb. 15. Adults ages 65 to 79 have been the most affected demographic, accounting for 19 hospitalizations during the middle week of February.

The county has reported five adult deaths attributed to the flu this season, with no fatalities among pediatric patients. Despite a drop in lab-confirmed flu cases, from 864 on Feb. 8 to 547 on Feb. 15, the overall case levels remain “high,” according to county health officials.

In early February, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the flu season had reached its most severe intensity in 15 years. Michigan is one of 10 states experiencing particularly high rates of infection.

In contrast to the rise in flu cases, hospitalizations for other respiratory viruses in Washtenaw County, including COVID-19 and RSV, have decreased. According to MLive, 289 hospitalizations and 27 adult deaths occurred from COVID-19 in the county between September 2024 and Feb. 15, 2025. Two residents died from COVID-19 in February. In contrast, 135 hospitalizations and three adult deaths attributed to RSV were recorded in the county during that same time.

County health officials are urging residents to receive flu vaccinations, particularly those at high risk for infection, such as older adults, young children, and pregnant individuals.