Metro Detroiters in for Long Commutes During Two-Year Closure of Eastbound I-696

Aerial view of I-696 in Royal Oak, Michigan

On Monday, March 3, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 696 officially closed to vehicle traffic. The closure marks the beginning of a two-year road construction project expected to impact thousands of drivers’ commutes and delivery routes. The 10-mile construction zone extends from Lahser Road to I-75.

The construction project, estimated to cost up to $260 million, is part of a broader initiative by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to improve the I-696 corridor. During the road construction, westbound lanes of I-696 will remain open. Eastbound traffic will be rerouted south to the Davison Highway (M-8) via M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-696.

MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross told the Detroit Free Press that MDOT planned for an additional 100,000 drivers each day to take the 25-mile U-shaped detour. However, many drivers are likely to find their way around the interstate closure.

Cross noted that the work on this portion of I-696 is part three of a project that started several years ago with the reconstruction of an area between Dequindre and I-94. Cross added that MDOT believed it was necessary to move forward with the work while funding was available and before the road surface deteriorated to the point where it became dangerous for motorists.

Several Detroit-area media outlets, including WXYZ-TV, the Detroit Free Press, and Local 4 News, spoke with drivers and business owners who will be impacted by the road construction. Many expressed frustration with the inconveniences caused by the loss of business and the frustration of adding more time for commuting.

Speaking to Local 4 News, Craig Bryson, senior communications manager for Oakland County’s Road Commission, noted that drivers should rethink using the “mile roads” to get around the closure. He noted that the eastbound lanes of 12 Mile Road will close from mid-March through October. In April, 12 Mile Road between Northwestern Highway and Telegraph Road will go down to a single traffic lane in each direction until August. These roads alone receive between 50,000 to 70,000 drivers a day, and they could see even more traffic for those using them to avoid the I-696 closures.