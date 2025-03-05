Michigan Sculpture Park Named No. 1 Best in America

Getty Images / Serhii Bezrukyi

Those looking for a unique way to enjoy art in nature will find that at sculpture parks, which have become quite trendy throughout the U.S., including in Michigan. It’s just special to walk about a beautiful park filled with nature and also get to see some cool artwork in the form of sculptures, both large and small. It’s really an immersive experience and brings together art with nature to engage the senses and bring them to new heights. Now, one Michigan sculpture park has been named one of the best in America, so get this spot on your radar for a visit.

Top Nod for Michigan Sculpture Park

So, how long have sculpture parks been around? “The earliest evidence of three-dimensional art-making dates back 175,000 years ago with Neanderthals creating ring-like structures of stacked rocks in a cave, which were discovered in France in 1990,” notes Art & Object. “During the Renaissance, the Italian humanist Leon Battista Alberti (1404-1472) declared that the gardens of country estates should include ‘…planters where vines can climb, placed on marble columns; vases and amusing statues, provided they are not obscene.'” That’s where the tradition of the sculpture park originated. Another way to describe a sculpture park is that it’s an outdoor gallery, showcasing special works of art.

The experts at USA Today have released their roster of the best sculpture parks in America, as part of their 10 Best series. This series has experts picking spots for which to vote, and then readers vote for their favorites. “These captivating spaces blend the beauty of nature with the ingenuity of human creation, offering visitors a unique journey through large-scale masterpieces set against the backdrop of the American landscape,” USA Today states.

What’s great is that one Michigan spot made the cut at No. 1, and that’s Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, located at 1000 East Beltline Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. This should come as no surprise, because it’s one of the most popular tourist spots in Michigan. “Spanning 158 acres in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park hosts outdoor gardens and a five-floor, 15,000-square-foot tropical conservatory,” USA Today notes. “The permanent sculpture collection features more than 200 works, many of which are displayed in the sculpture park.” This is really a Michigan treasure, and it’s so great to see it No. 1.

