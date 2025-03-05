Student’s Beating After Hockey Game Prompts Anchor Bay to Revisit Security Measures for Sports Events

Hockey sticks held by two players in skates, gloves and sports uniform on background of goal keeper getting ready to catch puck

An Anchor Bay High School student was severely beaten after a hockey game against L’Anse Creuse Unified on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The incident took place after a playoff game outside the doors of the Suburban Ice Arena in Macomb Township.

According to a police report, the teen was jumped by several students from another school district. Now, Anchor Bay School District and other districts are revisiting security measures for all sports competitions, regardless of the sport.

In a statement made to the Macomb Daily, Anchor Bay School Board President Patrick Green said, “We as a district don’t tolerate this type of behavior from our students and those we are competing against. It is not acceptable.”

The Anchor Bay teen’s mother and two other women attended a recent school board meeting, demanding changes in security. They argued that no security personnel or school administrators were present in the parking area as the crowd was leaving, despite the poor behavior of attendees during the game.

According to the teen’s mother, her son was leaving the ice arena when he accidentally bumped into a L’Anse Creuse student in the lobby. The L’Anse Creuse student took offense, despite receiving an apology from the Anchor Bay teen. According to the teen’s mother and others who spoke during the meeting, up to seven L’Anse Creuse students confronted the teen in the parking lot, where they each punched and stomped on him before being pulled apart by Anchor Bay and DeLaSalle students. The teen, a high school junior, suffered multiple injuries from the attack, including a concussion.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. A spokesperson confirmed the department was not contacted to provide security at the event, which was hosted by Romeo Community Schools.

Anchor Bay Superintendent Phil Jankowski is also launching an internal investigation within the district. The Anchor Bay school board has directed the administration to develop a security plan for all sporting events beginning with the upcoming spring season. This directive also requests that other districts provide security information before an athletics competition takes place.