This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 5
On March 5, no one could have imagined that a Hip-Hop group would win an Academy Award. This date has also witnessed the premiere of a docuseries about celebrated R&B girl groups SWV and Xscape. Here are some notable moments in Hip-Hop and R&B history associated with this date.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Several artists released hit singles and albums on this date:
- 1983: Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, starting a seven-week run at the top.
- 1991: Ed O.G. & da Bulldogs dropped their debut album, Life of a Kid in the Ghetto. The album featured hits such as “I Got to Have It” and “Be a Father to Your Child.”
- 1992: Das EFX released their debut single, “They Want EFX.” It peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.
- 2002: Brandy released her third studio album, Full Moon. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.
- 2021: Silk Sonic released their debut single, “Leave the Door Open.” It received critical acclaim, reaching No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.
- 2021: Drake released “What’s Next” from his fourth EP, Scary Hours 2. The single debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his eighth chart-topping single.
Cultural Milestones
March 5 has seen iconic Hip-Hop and R&B figures break new ground and achieve cultural milestones. Some milestones we saw include:
- 2006: Three 6 Mafia’s “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” from the Hustle & Flow movie soundtrack won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Three 6 Mafia became the first Hip-Hop group to win this award.
- 2013: Coolio appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap. Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray was also included in the show.
- 2023: SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premiered on Bravo TV. This six-episode docuseries featured legendary ‘90s R&B groups SWV and Xscape and showcased their illustrious music careers.
Notable Recordings and Performances
This date has hosted show-stopping performances by Hip-Hop legends:
- 2006: Three 6 Mafia delivered a memorable performance of their Academy Award-winning song “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” at the 78th Academy Awards. They were the first hip-hop group to ever perform at the Academy Awards.
- 2018: Kendrick Lamar delivered an energetic performance at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin. This performance would conclude the European leg of The Damn Tour.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Here are some changes and challenges the Hip-hop industry has faced on March 5:
- 1982: John Belushi, a founder of the Blues Brothers, died of a drug overdose at age 33.
- 2009: Michael Jackson announced his This Is It concert series at the O2 Arena. However, Jackson died a few weeks before the shows could begin.
The events of March 5 continue to shape the future of the music industry. Award wins in uncharted categories and several chart-topping hits have transformed Hip-Hop and R&B culture.