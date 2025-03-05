This Day in Hip-Hop and R&B History: March 5

On March 5, no one could have imagined that a Hip-Hop group would win an Academy Award. This date has also witnessed the premiere of a docuseries about celebrated R&B girl groups SWV and Xscape. Here are some notable moments in Hip-Hop and R&B history associated with this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists released hit singles and albums on this date:

1983: Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, starting a seven-week run at the top.

1991: Ed O.G. & da Bulldogs dropped their debut album, Life of a Kid in the Ghetto. The album featured hits such as "I Got to Have It" and "Be a Father to Your Child."

1992: Das EFX released their debut single, "They Want EFX." It peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

2002: Brandy released her third studio album, Full Moon. It debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

2021: Silk Sonic released their debut single, "Leave the Door Open." It received critical acclaim, reaching No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

2021: Drake released "What's Next" from his fourth EP, Scary Hours 2. The single debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his eighth chart-topping single.

Cultural Milestones

March 5 has seen iconic Hip-Hop and R&B figures break new ground and achieve cultural milestones. Some milestones we saw include:

2006: Three 6 Mafia’s “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” from the Hustle & Flow movie soundtrack won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Three 6 Mafia became the first Hip-Hop group to win this award.

2013: Coolio appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap. Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray was also included in the show.

Coolio appeared on Celebrity Wife Swap. Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray was also included in the show. 2023: SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B premiered on Bravo TV. This six-episode docuseries featured legendary ‘90s R&B groups SWV and Xscape and showcased their illustrious music careers.

Notable Recordings and Performances

This date has hosted show-stopping performances by Hip-Hop legends:

2006: Three 6 Mafia delivered a memorable performance of their Academy Award-winning song “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” at the 78th Academy Awards. They were the first hip-hop group to ever perform at the Academy Awards.

2018: Kendrick Lamar delivered an energetic performance at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin. This performance would conclude the European leg of The Damn Tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are some changes and challenges the Hip-hop industry has faced on March 5:

1982: John Belushi, a founder of the Blues Brothers, died of a drug overdose at age 33.

2009: Michael Jackson announced his This Is It concert series at the O2 Arena. However, Jackson died a few weeks before the shows could begin.

The events of March 5 continue to shape the future of the music industry. Award wins in uncharted categories and several chart-topping hits have transformed Hip-Hop and R&B culture.