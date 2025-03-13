David & Tamela Mann’s ‘Live Breathe Fight Tour’ Is Coming To Detroit

Award-winning power couple David and Tamela Mann are bringing faith, family, and phenomenal music together like never before with The Live Breathe Fight Tour and it’s stopping in Detroit!

The Live Breathe Fight Tour is more than just a concert. It’s a movement! Organizers say it’s “designed to uplift, empower, and blends soul-stirring music with personal testimonies and moments of encouragement.” The concert will feature Erica Campbell, Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark-Sheard, and Kierra Sheard, so you know the praise will be on 100! (PR Newswire)

The Live Breathe Fight Tour Launches on Thursday, May 15 in Dallas, TX.

Presale tickets for local, venue, and The Black Promoters Collective partners will be available starting Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 10 a.m., each venue’s local time. The Black Promoters Collective presale code is BPC. General public ticket sales begin Friday, March 14, 2025 at 10 a.m., each venue’s local time. Fans can secure their tickets at The Live Breathe Fight Tour link here.

Grammy® Award-winning singer Tamela Mann—renowned for her chart-topping hits like Working For Me from her latest Live Breathe Fight album and Take Me to the King—will take center stage alongside her husband, actor, and comedian David Mann, who will infuse the evening with his signature humor and uplifting messages.

“The Live Breathe Fight Tour is all about faith, resilience, and the power of worship,” said Tamela Mann. “We want people to leave encouraged, refreshed, and ready to keep pushing forward no matter what they’re facing. LIVE like heaven is your destiny. BREATHE every breath with purpose, and FIGHT until you get the victory.”

Her husband David Mann added, “We’re bringing music, laughter, and inspiration all under one roof. It’s going to be an incredible night for families, friends, and churches to come together and celebrate God’s goodness.”

Tour Dates:

Thursday, May 15 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Friday, May 16 Memphis, TN Landers Center Saturday, May 17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center Sunday, May 18 Houston, TX Smart Financial Center Thursday, May 22 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum Friday, May 23 Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena Saturday, May 24 Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre Sunday, May 25 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center Thursday, May 29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Friday, May 30 Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum Saturday, May 31 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum Sunday, June 1 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

For tour dates, ticket information, and VIP experiences, visit BPCtickets.com or follow @DavidandTamela on Instagram and @DavidTamelaMann on Facebook for updates.

