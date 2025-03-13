Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

The Randi Myles Show

David & Tamela Mann’s ‘Live Breathe Fight Tour’ Is Coming To Detroit

Randi Myles

Award-winning power couple David and Tamela Mann are bringing faith, family, and phenomenal music together like never before with The Live Breathe Fight Tour  and it’s stopping in Detroit!

The Live Breathe Fight Tour is more than just a concert. It’s a movement! Organizers say it’s “designed to uplift, empower, and blends soul-stirring music with personal testimonies and moments of encouragement.” The concert will feature Erica Campbell, Tye Tribbett, Karen Clark-Sheard, and Kierra Sheard, so you know the praise will be on 100! (PR Newswire)

The Live Breathe Fight Tour Launches on Thursday, May 15 in Dallas, TX.

Presale tickets for local, venue, and The Black Promoters Collective partners will be available starting Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 10 a.m., each venue’s local time. The Black Promoters Collective presale code is BPC. General public ticket sales begin Friday, March 14, 2025 at 10 a.m., each venue’s local time. Fans can secure their tickets at The Live Breathe Fight Tour link here.

ALSO: Tamela Mann Premieres Music Video For “Deserve To Win”

Grammy® Award-winning singer Tamela Mann—renowned for her chart-topping hits like Working For Me from her latest Live Breathe Fight album and Take Me to the King—will take center stage alongside her husband, actor, and comedian David Mann, who will infuse the evening with his signature humor and uplifting messages.

“The Live Breathe Fight Tour is all about faith, resilience, and the power of worship,” said Tamela Mann. “We want people to leave encouraged, refreshed, and ready to keep pushing forward no matter what they’re facing. LIVE like heaven is your destiny. BREATHE every breath with purpose, and FIGHT until you get the victory.”

Her husband David Mann added, “We’re bringing music, laughter, and inspiration all under one roof. It’s going to be an incredible night for families, friends, and churches to come together and celebrate God’s goodness.”

David & Tamela Mann’s ‘Live Breathe Fight Tour’ Is Coming To Detroit

Tour Dates:

Thursday, May 15        Fort Worth, TX    Dickies Arena

Friday, May 16             Memphis, TN      Landers Center

Saturday, May 17         Tulsa, OK            BOK Center

Sunday, May 18           Houston, TX        Smart Financial Center

Thursday, May 22        Milwaukee, WI    Fiserv Forum

Friday, May 23             Chicago, IL           Wintrust Arena

Saturday, May 24         Detroit, MI            Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

Sunday, May 25           Cleveland, OH    Wolstein Center

Thursday, May 29        Atlanta, GA           State Farm Arena

Friday, May 30             Greensboro, NC First Horizon Coliseum

Saturday, May 31         Hampton, VA      Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, June 1            Newark, NJ         Prudential Center

For tour dates, ticket information, and VIP experiences, visit BPCtickets.com or follow @DavidandTamela on Instagram and @DavidTamelaMann on Facebook for updates.

And check out my Top Playlist Worthy Tamela Mann Songs

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I’m working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so… welcome to my life.

~RandiFollow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.

