5 Traditional Irish Dishes to Savor This St. Patrick’s Day

When I think of some of my favorite holidays, I also think about the food that goes with them. Everyone has their foodie traditions that make them special. I’m Estonian (and half Irish) and we do a big Estonian feast every year on Christmas Eve with foods like verivorst (blood sausage), hapukapsas (sauerkraut), pork and potatoes. Christmas Day we gather and do a seafood boil. For Thanksgiving, of course that’s a big food holiday for everyone. You may also have your staples for New Year’s Eve/Day, Easter, Cinco de Mayo and more. With St. Patrick’s Day coming up on Monday, if you’re looking to celebrate deliciously, here are 5 traditional Irish dishes.

Irish Stew– this is one hearty dish that’s pure comfort food. I’m sure there’s many different recipes, but you’ll find beef or lamb, with carrots, potatoes, onions. I’ve had it as a soup by itself, or over mashed potatoes. McGregor’s in Fort Myers has a great one. Shepherd’s Pie– If you like a good casserole, you’ll love Shepherd’s Pie. It’s made with lamb, carrots, peas and onions with a layer of mashed potatoes on top. If you’re wondering why this and the Irish Stew are made with lamb traditionally, it’s because in the olden days, most couldn’t afford beef. If you prefer one over the other, plenty easy to sub. Corned Beef & Cabbage– This is a staple St. Patrick’s Day dish. The tender corned beef with buttery cabbage and carrots is so good. And if the veggies aren’t for you, you can celebrate with a delicious reuben sandwich. Irish Soda Bread– What started as another affordable way to make bread in Ireland, this bread is different from others in that it uses baking soda instead of yeast and it will rise in the oven while it’s baking. It’s popular to eat as a snack with butter or jam, or on the side of any meal. Boxty– this is the Irish version of a potato pancake using a combination of mashed and grated potatoes. Often served with corned beef.

Enjoy and Happy St. Patrick’s Day!