Artist Spotlight: Micah Lee ‘Clap My Way’

I first met Micah Lee at a Stellar Award Artist Showcase in Las Vegas. Despite being an amazing singer, I also noticed his positive attitude and confident demeaner. What I didn’t know then, Micah was in tremendous pain due to a horrible car accident in 2005. Later, I would find out that he was told he would never walk again. Which you can clearly see… is not true.

Randi Myles

Today, I had the opportunity to talk to Micah about his latest song, “Clap My Way,” which is taking radio by storm and is a direct testimony of his life. We talked about the background of the song, and the promise he made to his father before his death when the song was released.

HEAR: Micah Lee ‘Clap My Way’

Micah’s sound is described a blend of jazz, neo-soul, R&B, and gospel with chart worthy songs like, “Heaven,” “Forever,” and “Tis The Season.” Lee is also a model, fashion blogger and named a “modern-day renaissance man” by BET. Check him out on social media @micahsmusic. “Clap My Way” can be found on all digital music platforms.

WATCH: Clap My Way!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I’m working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so… welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.