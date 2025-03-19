Belleville’s Sydney Savoury Honored as 2024-2025 Gatorade Michigan Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Sydney Savoury, a sophomore from Belleville High School, is used to making big plays on the basketball court. Savoury was recently surprised with big news on Thursday, March 13, of being named 2024-2025 Gatorade Michigan Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

According to an MLive report, this achievement marks the first time a sophomore in Michigan has been honored with the recognition. It’s also the first time any girls basketball player from Belleville High School has received the award.

The 6-foot guard has led her Tigers team to a 23-1 record and a spot in the Division 1, Regional 4 tournament semifinals for the 2024-2025 season. Savoury averaged 27.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 steals through 24 games. She also connected on 60.4% of her shots from the field, including 48.9% from three-pointer territory.

The Detroit Free Press named Savoury to its 2024 Division I First Team All-State selection, and she is ranked as Michigan’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026 by Prep Girls Hoops.

“Sydney is the most well-rounded and dominant player I’ve seen in the state of Michigan in a decade,” said K’len Morris, head coach of Livonia Churchill High School, in a news release. “She can score at all three levels on the floor. She’s strong, and she has an unbelievable touch. But her IQ is what really separates her. She just sees the game differently than kids at the high school level.”

When she’s not playing basketball, Savoury volunteers as an elementary school tutor and a youth basketball coach.

As part of its effort to create opportunities for everyone to participate in sports, Gatorade awards Player of the Year honorees like Savoury a grant to donate to a social impact partner. The program has offered more than $5.6 million in grants to winners across more than 2,000 organizations.