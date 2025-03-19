Bidding Eclipses $6.25 Billion for Ownership of Detroit’s 600 Renaissance Center Tower

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 1 : The General Motors Renaissance Center in Detroit Michigan on November 1, 2016

The iconic 600 Renaissance Tower, which dominates Detroit’s skyline, is up for auction through today, Wednesday, March 19. When the auction opened on Monday, March 17, the starting bid for the building was set at $2.7 million.

As of 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 19, the current bid was listed at $6.25 billion. The auction closes at 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

Local 4 News Detroit reported that the auction comes as the future of the building complex remains uncertain due to a development plan submitted by General Motors and Bedrock.

Parties interested in participating in the auction can find details online.