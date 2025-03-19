Construction Begins on $15M Pickleball Facility in Auburn Hills

Construction has begun on a $15 million pickleball facility designed to be a first-class destination for pickleball enthusiasts in Auburn Hills.

Crain’s Detroit Business reported that the 60,000-square-foot Greystone Pickleball Club would occupy five acres of land at 900 N. Opdyke Road and is slated to be completed in the fall of 2025. The design of Greystone Pickleball Club will be managed by Frank Salamone Architect, with engineering services provided by Nowak & Fraus of Pontiac.

The facility will feature 18 pickleball courts, a full-service bar, and a kitchen. It will operate without annual or monthly fees; only a small registration fee will be charged.

Additional amenities at Greystone Pickleball Club include a pro shop, lounge, a podcasting room for rent, and an upstairs mezzanine suitable for private functions.

Dee Geelhood, a former tennis instructor, will manage the facility, which will host tournaments, leagues, and private lessons.

Unlike competitors in the field that lease facility spaces, co-owners Pat Chisholm and Jack McInerney emphasize they will maintain full control over operating Greystone Pickleball Club.

Pickleball is at an all-time high in popularity. USA Pickleball reported that nearly 62,260 members and more than 15,910 courts exist across the United States. The sport is enjoyed by people of all skill levels and backgrounds.

According to the website TeachMe.To, Troy, Royal Oak, Livonia, Clinton Township, and West Bloomfield Township are the top pickleball communities in the state of Michigan.