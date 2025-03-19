Construction to Shut Down Monroe Street in Detroit’s Greektown Beginning March 18

Greektown in Detroit, Michigan

A major road construction project in downtown Detroit will begin March 18, resulting in a street closure in Greektown.

On Friday, March 14, city officials announced that the Monroe Streetscape Project in Greektown will close Monroe Street between Randolph Street and the I-375 Service Center. This closure will last through the summer of 2026.

According to a WXYZ-TV report, businesses along Randolph and Monroe streets will remain open, and pedestrian access to Greektown will be available during the project. Access to the Hollywood Casino parking garage will not be affected.

Members of the public visiting Greektown should use parking on side streets, in garages, and on surface lots throughout the area.

In addition to the construction on Monroe Street, crews will begin work on another project on Randolph Street this month. Randolph Street between Gratiot and Jefferson will stay open to traffic during the project, but lane closures and parking restrictions will be in effect. This work is scheduled to wrap up by the end of 2025.