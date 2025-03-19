Lions’ Giovanni Manu Showcases Athletic Prowess in Offseason Workout Video

Giovanni Manu, a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, came to the Detroit Lions with relatively unknown potential. He arrived in Detroit from the University of British Columbia and the Canadian college football circuit with minimal football experience but plenty of athletic potential.

Manu’s athleticism was displayed in a video posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by former All-Pro OL LeCharles Bentley. Bentley runs a popular offensive line training facility and program called OLP Performance in Arizona. In the video, Manu performs weight room routines that would make high-caliber athletes envious.

USA TODAY’s Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire made the following observations about Manu’s workout video: “Manu looks much quicker and more fluid with his footwork than anything we saw last summer. It lends credence to the hope that Manu can emerge as the No. 3 tackle in 2025, which would be a wonderful development for the Lions depth chart.”

Manu’s athleticism is undeniable. According to the Side Lion Report, Manu secured 4.96 in the 40-yard dash and a 33.5-inch vertical at the combine. At 6 feet, 8 inches, and weighing 335 pounds, Manu has remained impressive from an emerging talent standpoint.

After the Lions’ 2024 season concluded, general manager Brad Holmes commended Manu for putting in the hard work. “If you watched the film of Gio in OTAs and you watched the film of Gio in practice (at the end of the year), it really was night and day,” Holmes said at his end-of-season press conference. “That’s credit to Hank (Fraley) and Steve Oliver and all those guys just working with him and a credit to him because he was conscious that he improve.”

Where Manu ends up on the Lions’ roster for the 2025 season remains a question mark. Due to Kevin Zeitler’s recent departure, Manu could step up for the team as a guard.