Police Say 19-Year-Old Drowns After Falling Into Detroit River on Saturday, March 15

Detroit river with grass growing up to the riverbed on Belle Isle State Park in Detroit, Michigan

A 19-year-old has died after falling into the Detroit River. The incident took place just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 15.

According to police, a group of teens were standing along Atwater Street along the Detroit River, where the Detroit Princess Riverboat docks. A 19-year-old man hopped over the railing at the Detroit Riverwalk and slipped into the river, said Detroit Police Officer Justin Hearn. Hearn said the teen’s death appears to have been accidental.

Detroit’s Harbor Master and a dive team responded to the scene. According to Local 4 News Detroit, the 19-year-old’s body was recovered Saturday morning east of the Detroit Princess Riverboat docking.

Last Saturday’s drowning marks the latest in a series of water-related incidents that have occurred in Southeast Michigan over the last several months. The Detroit News reported that on Wednesday, March 12, a 90-year-old man from Howell died after falling through the ice on Lake Chemung in Livingston County when he was windsurfing. In December 2024, a 61-year-old man from Waterford Township was found dead from a likely water drowning on Maceday Lake.