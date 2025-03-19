Reese Olson Likely to Be Key Contributor to Detroit Tigers’ Season Strategy

Reese Olson #45 of the Detroit Tigers throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Four of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Tigers are planning a standout season with strategic contributions from their roster. Key players like pitcher Reese Olson aim to be an essential part of the plan.

Tigers managers have expressed their confidence in Olson’s ability to become a reliable starter for the team this season. As the Tigers prepare for Opening Day, Olson is expected to take on a significant role in the Tigers’ pitching rotation.

The Detroit Tigers are focusing their strategy on building a solid foundation for the team by using emerging players and leveraging young talent with the leadership and experience of its veterans.

Speaking during a FNTSY podcast, Joe Pisapia recognized several Tigers’ players likely to make an impact on the team this year: second baseman Gleyber Torres, outfielder Kerry Carpenter, outfielder Riley Greene, and infielder Colt Keith. Jack Flaherty’s return to Detroit also raises questions about what will happen for the Tigers in the season ahead.

“Depending on what happens with the back end of that bullpen, that’s going to really dictate how far these guys go,” said Matt Striker of the FNTSY Sports Network. “We’re in a time now, especially from the wagering perspective… just look for guys that are going to go for six, and turn it over to a pen, give them a quality start, catch a wind, get a few K’s along the way.”