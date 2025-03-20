Detroit’s Motivational Entrepreneur Conference: A Game-Changer for Small Business Owners

Black woman working with laptop in an office

If you’ve ever dreamed of starting your own business or growing your side hustle but didn’t know where to begin, this is your moment.

On Saturday, March 22nd, at Macomb Community College (Building K), Artistry United is bringing together some of Detroit’s top entrepreneurs, motivators, and industry experts for the Motivational Entrepreneur Conference & Pop-Up.

This isn’t just another networking event—this is a movement.

And the best part? It’s only $5 to attend.

“No more excuses,” said Angie Starr. “You have to surround yourself with greatness.”

So if you’re ready to level up your business, get access to real resources, and be inspired by some of the most powerful voices in the game, keep reading.

What’s This Event All About?

Created by Dee Jackson, CEO of Artistry United, this event is designed to empower entrepreneurs, give them real tools to succeed, and connect them with experts who have already built successful businesses.

“Everybody has a skill that God gave them,” said Dee Jackson. “I wanted to make sure young people and everybody had a chance to learn entrepreneurship and get the resources I never had.”

This powerful one-day event will include:

✅ Expert Panels – Learn directly from successful business owners. ✅ Business Legitimacy Coaching – Find out how to properly register your business, get grants, and set up legal protections. ✅ Marketing & Branding Guidance – Learn how to advertise on any budget and grow your customer base. ✅ Funding & Grant Writing Help – Learn how to get the money you need to start or expand your business. ✅ Pop-Up Shopping – Support local entrepreneurs and network with business owners.

This is not just a motivational event—it’s a step-by-step guide to getting your business on the right track.

Meet the Powerhouse Speakers & Hosts

This event is packed with some of Detroit’s most influential voices in entrepreneurship, motivation, and business growth.

🔥 Dee Jackson – Founder of Artistry United & Insurance Agent • Helping businesses become legitimate and get insured. • Teaching how to protect your business with commercial liability insurance. 🔥 Brandi Shelton – Founder of The D-Loft • Owner of a commercial kitchen & food truck business. • Helping new food entrepreneurs get started. • Sharing her pivot story—from setbacks to success.

“Life teaches you how to pivot, but it also aligns you with the right people.” – Brandi Shelton

🔥 Dr. Sabrina – Global Award-Winning Motivational Speaker • Helping entrepreneurs shift their mindset for success. • Teaching business legitimacy—why your side hustle needs to be official to get grants and funding. “If you don’t have a registered business, you’re not really in business.” – Dr. Sabrina 🔥 Angie Starr – Radio Personality & Marketing Expert • Teaching entrepreneurs how to create an advertising plan. • Helping small businesses get visibility without spending thousands of dollars. “Most people want to do it legitimately. They just don’t want to be brow-beaten. They need real steps.” – Angie Starr 🔥 TBar – Motivational Speaker & Event Host • Bringing TED Talk energy with comedy and motivation. • Encouraging entrepreneurs to step into greatness. “If you want to be great, surround yourself with greatness.” – TBar 🔥 Special Guests: Vance Jackson & Kim from Electric Elevation • Expert insight on grant writing & funding. • Branding & business growth strategies.

Why You NEED to Be There

If you’ve ever thought:

💭 “I want to start a business, but I don’t know where to begin.” 💭 “I need funding, but I don’t know how to apply for grants.” 💭 “I have a small business, but I’m not sure how to grow it.”

Then this event is for you.

Too many people have dreams that stay dreams because they never get the right resources or connections.

This event is removing the excuses and making it affordable and accessible for anyone who wants to take their business to the next level.

“People are out here making body butter, lipstick, and all kinds of things—but they aren’t legitimate businesses yet,” said Dr. Sabrina. “That’s why they can’t get funding. We’re here to change that.”

How to Get Tickets 🎟️

🎟️ Tickets: Available on Eventbrite 📍 Location: Macomb Community College, Building K 📅 Date: Saturday, March 22nd ⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM 💥 FREE tickets available now! But once those are gone, it’s only $5. “Come on now, that ain’t too much. You can’t even get a sandwich for that!” – TBar 🚀 Go to Eventbrite, search ‘Motivational Entrepreneur Conference & Pop-Up’ and grab your ticket NOW!

Stop Waiting & Start Building!

Detroit is FULL of talented, creative, and hard-working people. But talent alone won’t get you there—you need knowledge, resources, and the right connections.

“If you want success, put yourself in spaces with successful people.” – TBar

This is your chance to learn from real entrepreneurs, get the tools to level up, and make 2024 the year you finally build your dream.

🚀 NO MORE EXCUSES. NO MORE DELAYS.

🔥 SEE YOU AT THE CONFERENCE! 🔥