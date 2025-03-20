Eddie Levert’s ‘I Wanna Love On You’ Brings Back That Classic Baby-Making R&B

There are love songs, and then there are Eddie Levert love songs—the kind that make you stop what you’re doing, grab your partner, and move real close. And with his new track, “I Wanna Love On You,” the legend is giving us exactly that.

Eddie sat down with Mason, Angie, and Devon on 105.9 KISS-FM, and when the conversation turned to his latest music, one thing was clear—soul music is alive and well.

“This Is My Baby-Makin’ Music”

From the moment Mason introduced the track, you could feel the excitement in the room. Eddie didn’t just make a song—he made an experience.

Eddie Levert:“This is my baby makin’ music.”

And that’s all we needed to hear.

Mason and Angie immediately felt the vibe, with Mason calling it “a steppers’ record”—a song that makes you want to move, feel, and fall in love all over again.

When the snippet played, Mason couldn’t hold back his reaction:

Mason:“Wowee! Oh my God! Ahhhh! There you go! That’s Eddie LaVert! Period! Good night! That’s a good one!”

When you get that kind of reaction from radio veterans, you know you’ve got something special.

Recorded With Live Instruments—No Drum Machines Here

Eddie made it clear—this is not one of those over-produced, computer-generated songs.

Eddie Levert:“Last year, I got some of the guys from the O’Jays orchestra. All of that is live musicians. None of that is the drum machine, not real drums, real bass, real guitar.”

This is real music, played by real musicians, bringing back that classic R&B richness and depth that made soul music legendary. The warmth of live instrumentation? The kind that gives you chills? That’s exactly what Eddie is delivering.

In an era where too much music is built on loops and auto-tune, Eddie is keeping it authentic.

A Song That Moves You—On and Off the Dance Floor

Whether you’re slow dancing in the living room, two-stepping at a grown-and-sexy event, or just riding through the city at night, “I Wanna Love On You” is the kind of song that sets the mood right.

Mason:“Yeah, it’s a Steppers record, too.”

Eddie Levert:“Oh my God! I got a cook on it. Weeping to get it, dear. Here, right here! Right here! Let’s go in it! Let’s go in it! Bye!”

Eddie knows exactly what he’s doing—bringing back that feel-good music we’ve been missing.

Timeless Music From a Timeless Voice

Eddie Levert could have easily retired and just enjoyed the fruits of his legendary career. But that’s not who he is. He’s still pushing, still creating, still giving us music that means something.

When Mason asked why he’s still making music at 82 years old, Eddie’s answer was simple:

Eddie Levert:“That’s the only thing I know. If I don’t do that, then I lose me.”

And that right there? That’s why Eddie Levert is a legend.

“I Wanna Love On You” isn’t just a song—it’s a reminder of what real R&B sounds like. It’s the type of music that sticks with you, that hits you in the soul, that reminds you what love is supposed to feel like.

So whether you’re a longtime fan or a new listener getting introduced to greatness, do yourself a favor—turn the lights down low, press play, and let Eddie Levert take you there.

