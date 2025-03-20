Eddie Levert’s Legendary Work Ethic: ‘If You’re Gonna Do It, Do It’

Eddie Levert performs during the NMAAM 2016 Black Music Honors on August 18, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

When Eddie Levert speaks, you listen. Not just because he’s one of the most iconic voices in R&B history, but because he lives by a code of excellence—a code that has guided his career for more than six decades.

During his conversation with Mason, Angie, and Devon on 105.9 KISS-FM, Eddie dropped some real wisdom about success, longevity, and the power of commitment.

And if you know Eddie, you know he doesn’t sugarcoat anything.

The Moment That Stopped Mason in His Tracks

Mason shared a story about a time he was considering stepping away from radio. He told Eddie about it casually, maybe even expecting a bit of encouragement.

Instead, the room went cold.

Eddie looked Mason dead in the eye and said:

“This is what you do. This is what you’ve been doing. You don’t give that away.”

That was it. No debate. No excuses. Just a reality check from a man who has dedicated his life to his craft.

That moment changed Mason’s entire approach to his career.

“That work ethic that he instilled in me that day is what I do to this day,” Mason said.

Whether it’s calling NBA games, hosting the morning show, or just showing up every day ready to give his best, Mason carries that lesson with him like a badge of honor.

“If You’re Gonna Do It, Do It” – The Eddie Levert Philosophy

Eddie doesn’t believe in half-stepping.

“If you’re going to do it, do it. Put in the work. Put in the work.”

This isn’t just talk—this is how he built his legacy. From the early days of The O’Jays to his current solo career, Eddie has never been one to slack off, cut corners, or phone it in.

• Late-night studio sessions? He was there.

• Perfecting every note? Always.

• Performing like it’s the biggest show of his life—every single time? Without fail.

For Eddie, being great isn’t a part-time job—it’s a lifestyle.

And that’s exactly what he preaches.

“It’s not sometimes, it’s not just the weekends. It’s every time, all the time, every day.”

That mentality is rare these days, but it’s what separates the legends from the rest.

No Excuses, No Shortcuts—Just Work

Eddie’s work ethic isn’t just about music—it’s about how you approach life.

When you commit to something, you don’t half-do it, complain about it, or put it off until it’s convenient.

You show up. Every day.

Mason recalled a conversation with Eddie’s son, Gerald Levert, where he mentioned wanting to get into music. Eddie wasn’t having it.

“He didn’t like that. He was like, ‘You don’t play with that. Don’t go around telling nobody that. Do the work.’”

That’s the Levert way—you don’t just say you want it. You prove it.

The Same Mentality Keeps Eddie Levert Going at 82

At 82 years old, Eddie Levert could have retired years ago and just enjoyed his legacy.

But that’s not who he is.

“That’s the only thing I know. If I don’t do that, then I lose me.”

Even now, he’s recording new music, performing, and pushing forward—because hard work isn’t something you outgrow.

And honestly? That’s why he’s still one of the greatest to ever do it.

Lessons from Eddie Levert’s Work Ethic

So what can we all learn from Eddie?

1️⃣ Commit fully. If you’re going to do something, do it with everything you’ve got. 2️⃣ Forget the shortcuts. Real success comes from showing up and putting in the work—every day. 3️⃣ Never settle. Whether you’re 22 or 82, stay hungry and keep growing. 4️⃣ Hold yourself accountable. If you’re slacking, own it and fix it—no excuses.

Eddie Levert didn’t just become a legend—he worked for it. And if you want success in anything—music, business, life—his message is clear:

“If you’re gonna do it, do it.”