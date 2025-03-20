Eddie Levert’s Secret to Making a Timeless Hit: ‘Hold the Note and Make Sure It’s Pure’

American R&B group The O'Jays during a recording session in New York City, June 1968.

When you think of Eddie Levert, you think of powerful, emotional, and deeply soulful singing. His voice has been the backbone of some of the most legendary R&B songs of all time—tracks like Love Train, Back Stabbers, and For the Love of Money.

But what exactly makes Eddie’s voice so unforgettable?

It turns out, it all comes down to one technique—a secret weapon that sets him apart from many singers in the game. And it’s something he learned from opera.

The Opera Influence: Learning From the Best

You might not expect a soul legend like Eddie Levert to draw inspiration from opera singers, but that’s exactly what he did.

During his interview with Mason, Angie, and Devon on 105.9 KISS-FM, Eddie shared a story about how he studied Mario Lanza, a famous opera singer from the mid-20th century.

Eddie Levert:“I loved movies, and I went to see a movie called The Student Prince, and Mario Lanza was singing in there. And when I started reading about him, it was like every note—there was passion in every note that he sang. And he held the note until people could feel it, until they could feel it break their hearts.”

That moment changed everything for Eddie.

Instead of following the trend of adding excessive vocal runs and riffs, he decided to do something different—he would hold the note.

Eddie Levert:“I’m not going to do the runs. I’m going to just hold the note and make sure it’s pure. And I can touch your heart by holding that note.”

That right there? That’s the Eddie Levert formula.

The Power of Holding the Note

Anyone who’s ever heard Eddie Levert sing knows exactly what he’s talking about.

• When he belts out a long note in “Cry Together”, you feel it deep in your soul. • When he holds that powerful last line in “Stairway to Heaven”, it’s like he’s pulling emotions straight out of your chest. • When you hear him sing live, you know he never rushes through a song—he lets each note breathe and resonate.

That’s why his voice cuts through the noise, even in an era where so much music is overproduced and auto-tuned.

While many singers focus on vocal gymnastics—doing as many runs as possible—Eddie sticks to what moves people the most: raw, sustained emotion.

Why This Technique Makes Eddie Levert’s Songs Timeless

Eddie Levert’s approach to singing has made his music age-proof.

While vocal styles in R&B have changed over the decades, his recordings still sound as fresh and powerful as they did when they first dropped.

Here’s why his technique is still relevant today:

1️⃣ It Connects on a Deeper Level – Holding a note forces the listener to sit in the emotion. There’s no rush to the next part—it makes you feel every word. 2️⃣ It Stands Out – In a world where many singers sound the same, Eddie’s approach is instantly recognizable. You hear one note, and you know it’s him. 3️⃣ It’s Pure – There’s no need for studio tricks or excessive production. When Eddie sings, it’s his raw, natural voice carrying the weight of the song.

A Lesson for Aspiring Singers

If you’re an upcoming artist, there’s a huge lesson in Eddie Levert’s approach:

👉 You don’t have to do the most to be unforgettable.

It’s not about how many runs you can do—it’s about how deeply you can make someone feel your voice.

Instead of focusing on sounding impressive, focus on sounding real.

Eddie Levert proved that simplicity is powerful. And that’s why his music will always be timeless.

Eddie’s Advice: Stay True to Your Sound

In the interview, Eddie reflected on what it takes to become a true artist, not just a singer:

Eddie Levert:“You can’t be afraid to be you in front of whoever you’re in front of. That’s how you become a superstar. That’s the it factor.”

That’s why Eddie never followed trends. He didn’t chase after what was popular—he created his own lane and stayed in it.

And six decades later? He’s still winning.

The Eddie Levert Legacy

At 82 years old, Eddie Levert is still out here singing, recording, and performing—proving that true artistry never fades.

His music isn’t just something to listen to—it’s something you feel deep in your soul.

And it all goes back to one simple secret:

“Hold the note. Make sure it’s pure. And touch their heart.”

