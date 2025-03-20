Meet Ricky Ross’ Fighters: The Next Generation of Boxing Greats

The real Rick Ross isn’t just a former kingpin with a redemption story—he’s also a man building futures. During his interview on 105.9 KISS-FM, Ross introduced two young boxers he’s mentoring: Shaheem Ashford and LaVarge Carter, both bringing serious heat and heart to the sport.

Ashford, a 19-year-old bantamweight from North Carolina, is already 2-0 as a pro and fighting again in April. LaVarge Carter, 25, from Cincinnati, is gearing up for his pro debut after dominating the amateur scene.

What makes these young men stand out? Discipline, focus, and a passion rooted in family legacy.

“My dad was a boxer,” Ashford said. “I used to try to shadow box like him and punch the bag. I stuck with it—and boom.”

Even more impressive—Shaheem’s father, Steve Ashford, is by his side every step of the way. “We saw his talent early,” Steve said. “My dad told me when you see it in them, you start them early. So that’s what we did.”

LaVarge, too, fights with a purpose, honoring the memory of his grandfather who passed two years ago. “He started the boxing foundation in our family. That’s when I became 100% into it.”

Ross is guiding them not just in the ring, but in life.

“These guys are national champs. They’re not just average walk-in-the-gym boxers. They’ve got what it takes to be the next Tank Davis, the next Floyd Mayweather,” Ross said.

As a promoter and mentor, Ross says it’s about more than wins and titles. “I want to teach them how to do business. How to build wealth. And how to be the best—every day.”

Keep your eyes on these two. With Ross in their corner, they’re not just fighting—they’re building legacies.