Mental Health & Music Collide in Upcoming Awareness Concert Featuring Leon, Christopher Williams & More

Next Saturday at the Detroit Music Hall, music and healing come together for a powerful purpose. The Mental Health Awareness Concert Series is more than just a night of soul-stirring performances—it’s a movement.

Led by Darrell Strickland, CEO of the Mental Health Concert Series, and longtime musician Harold Thomas, this event brings awareness, resources, and real conversation to the forefront of our community. And they’re doing it the best way they know how: through music.

“We’re all entertainers,” said Darrell, “but when my mother developed dementia, I wanted to do more. I went to college and got my degree in mental health social work.”

That real-life experience transformed into something bigger—a concert series that uses music as a bridge to start deeper conversations about mental health.

🎤 Why Music?

If you ask Harold Thomas, music saved his life.

“I’ve been battling mental health all my life,” he said. “Music is like a healing power. It calms me down. I’m a walking music stick.”

And he’s right. Studies show that music therapy has a positive effect on stress, anxiety, and even depression. But this event goes beyond playlists and performances—it’s about education and action.

🧠 Real Stories. Real Struggles. Real Support.

Even R&B star Sunshine Anderson was originally scheduled to perform—but due to a severe anxiety episode the night before her flight, she was unable to travel.

“She’s dealing with real issues,” Darrell shared. “She’s had to cancel three shows due to anxiety attacks. She had a breakdown and had to be hospitalized.”

This was a painful but necessary reminder that mental health doesn’t care how famous you are—it touches all of us. That’s why the show will now feature R&B legends Surface, Christopher Williams, and even Leon, known from The Five Heartbeats and The Temptations movie.

Leon’s involvement is no accident. As an advocate for mental health awareness, his participation helps bridge the gap between celebrity, community, and cause.

🗣️ Dr. Sabrina Speaks Truth

Fox 2’s Dr. Sabrina, a licensed clinician with over 35 years of experience, will serve as the evening’s keynote speaker. Her mission? To remove the stigma surrounding mental health—especially in the Black community.

“When we go to the doctor and they say we have cancer or diabetes, we take the meds and do what we need to do,” Dr. Sabrina said. “But something happens differently when it comes to our mental health.”

She explained that mental wellness is a spectrum—from being mentally well to mentally ill, and everything in between.

“Everyday challenges can push us closer to a mental struggle. But there are simple things we can do—like getting sunlight, touching grass, being in nature—to feel better. And most importantly, we need each other.”

🏥 From the Pandemic to the Present

Since the pandemic, mental health challenges have exploded.

“The World Health Organization says 53 million new cases of depression and 76 million new anxiety diagnoses were added globally,” Dr. Sabrina shared. “But I think that number is low. People like us weren’t even counted.”

That includes first responders, healthcare workers, and essential employees—people who never got a break. And now? Many are still silently carrying the weight.

🎟️ About the Concert 📅 Date: Saturday, March 29 📍 Venue: Music Hall, Detroit ⏰ Doors Open: 7:00 PM 🎫 Tickets: Available on Ticketmaster or at the Music Hall Box Office

Can’t attend? You can still support the mission.

“We’re building something bigger than this one concert,” said Harold. “We want a center. A building. A space run by the people, not the government—where the community can come, get help, and grow. And Dr. Sabrina’s gonna lead it.”

🎶 Music Heals

As Harold said best:

“You can be out there acting goofy, then your favorite song comes on and you’re like—wait a minute. You in it. That’s music. That’s healing.”

The Mental Health Awareness Concert Series is a night of celebration, healing, and truth-telling. It’s for anyone who’s ever battled silently, supported someone struggling, or just wants to be part of the solution.

Because, at the end of the day, mental health is health. And music is medicine.

🔥 Don’t wait. Get your tickets now, or donate to help this movement grow. One night can change a life—and maybe even save one.