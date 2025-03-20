Simone Fontecchio’s Performance Pushes Pistons Forward in Playoff Run

Simone Fontecchio #19 of the Detroit Pistons in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 08, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Simone Fontecchio stepped up as a key player for the Detroit Pistons during a challenging season.

Fontecchio has dealt with his share of adversity, including recovering from a toe injury that required surgery in May 2024.

Although the injury affected his performance at the start of the 2024-2025 season, he still averaged 15.4 points per game and shot 42.6% from three-point range during his first 16 games with the Pistons.

On Monday, March 17, during the Pistons’ 127-81 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Fontecchio scored a season-high 23 points and seven rebounds. With Monday’s win, the Pistons improved to 38-31.

In an interview with The Detroit Free Press, Pistons’ head coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised Fontecchio for his resilience and tenacity to win. Fontecchio acknowledged the importance of doing the right things to help his teammates, even when his shots miss the mark. Despite struggling early with his shooting game, including a 32.3% three-point shooting percentage this season,

Fontecchio has strived to stay agile on defense and rebound where he could.

Fontecchio joined Detroit from the Utah Jazz at the 2023-2024 trade deadline. Before the 2024-2025 season began, he re-signed with the Pistons for a two-year contract worth $16 million.