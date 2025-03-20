That Time Eddie Levert Chased Down a Thief—And Caught Him!

(L-R) Singers Walter Williams, Eric Grant andEddie Levert of the O'Jays perform onstage during the 2009 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

Eddie Levert is a living legend, known for his smooth vocals, timeless hits, and unforgettable performances. But did you know he also once chased down a thief and caught him—running up six flights of stairs like he was in an action movie?

Yep, this really happened. And when Eddie sat down with Mason, Angie, and Devon on 105.9 KISS-FM, we got the full, hilarious, and totally unexpected story.

The Scene: A Stolen Box Office and a Disguised Thief

The O’Jays were getting ready for a special performance in London, gearing up to record their live album. Everything seemed normal, until someone stole the box office money—right out of the lobby!

And this wasn’t just any thief—this was someone who went all out with the disguise.

Mason: “Dude came in dressed like a woman, stole the box, got rid of the wig, and took off.”

A robbery, a wig, and a wild getaway attempt? This was some next-level stuff.

But what the thief didn’t realize was that he had just robbed a venue where Eddie Levert was standing nearby. And Eddie wasn’t about to let him get away.

Eddie Takes Off Running—And the Chase Begins

Before anyone could react, Eddie was on the move. The thief bolted for the stairwell, thinking he had a clear escape route.

Big mistake.

Mason:“So I’m like, listen, I’m an Olympian. I’m behind Eddie. Eddie went up all the steps and caught the guy. We went up six levels first, but he caught him.”

That’s right—Eddie ran up SIX FLIGHTS OF STAIRS and snatched the guy up.

Let’s pause for a second.

This is THE Eddie Levert, a man known for soulful ballads and legendary stage presence—not police chases. But in that moment? He was moving like an athlete.

“You Weren’t Supposed to Move Faster Than Me”

When Eddie finally caught the thief, it was game over.

Eddie Levert:“I was a young man then, I could move real fast. But you weren’t supposed to move faster than me.”

The whole thing turned into a lesson—one that Mason never forgot.

Mason:“That also showed me to have your mind on your own business. There’s no way you’re gonna get Eddie Levert checking the box office. And from that day on, I keep my mind on ALL of the business.”

What This Story Says About Eddie Levert

Sure, this is a hilarious, unbelievable story, but it also tells us something real about Eddie:

1️⃣ He’s Determined – Whether it’s music or chasing down thieves, Eddie gives 110% every time.

2️⃣ He’s Fast – Let’s be honest, running up six flights of stairs and catching someone? That’s impressive at ANY age.

3️⃣ He Pays Attention to the Details – Eddie learned from this moment—just like Mason did. That’s why, to this day, he stays on top of everything when it comes to his business.

The Legend Continues—Both On and Off Stage

Even at 82 years old, Eddie still carries that same fire, energy, and focus—whether he’s performing, recording new music, or just sharing unforgettable stories like this one.

And if you ever find yourself thinking about running off with box office money, just know…

Eddie Levert might be faster than you think.

