The Real Ricky Ross: From Drug Kingpin to Community Mentor and Boxing Promoter

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: Freeway Ricky Ross attends "Back On The Strip" Special Event Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 16, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

When you hear the name Rick Ross, your mind might go straight to the rapper. But the real Rick Ross—Freeway Ricky Ross—has a story far deeper, more complex, and ultimately more inspiring. In a recent sit-down with Mason and Angie Starr on 105.9 KISS-FM, Ross shared how he transformed from a multi-million dollar drug dealer into an entrepreneur, motivational speaker, author, and mentor for young boxers.

“Before I got arrested, I was making $3 million a day… Then I found out the government was bringing the drugs into the country. It was mind-blowing,” Ross said.

Ross’ journey from the streets of South Central to a federal prison—and now to the stage as an author and speaker—feels like a movie script. His book, Freeway Ricky Ross: The Untold Autobiography, serves as a raw letter to the streets, unpacking his rise and fall and the harsh realities of how the system is built.

But he doesn’t just talk about change—he lives it. Ross now travels the country sharing his story, and he’s deeply invested in giving young people a real shot at something better. That includes his recent pivot into the boxing world, where he mentors up-and-coming fighters while also teaching them business skills.

“Boxing is just boxing. I want to teach them how to be rich,” Ross said. “If I hadn’t gotten involved in drugs, there’s so many other things I could have done… I read 300 books while I was in prison. Now I know.”

You can grab a signed copy of his book at FreewayRickyRoss.com, and if you’re in Detroit, you may just catch him at a book signing—or a boxing match soon.