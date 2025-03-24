Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

$1M Revitalization Aims to Uplift Detroit’s Historic Chinatown

Author Michael Vyskocil
Railroad tracks in the Lincoln Park area of Detroit leads towards an office building in the Midtown area.

Detroit’s historic Chinatown, located in a once vibrant segment of Midtown Detroit between Peterboro Street and Cass Avenue, is set to benefit from a $1 million upgrade. The upgrade aims to revitalize the area and elevate the community’s cultural identity.

On Monday evening, March 10, dozens of people attended a community meeting hosted by Midtown Detroit to gather feedback about architectural designs and features that the public wants to see in a revitalized Chinatown.

The community response encouraged Melaine Markowicz, executive director of Midtown Detroit.

“Not only is there a lot of momentum and enthusiasm for this project, it really means something to people,” Markowicz said in an interview with Local 4 News Detroit.

Sen. Stephanie Chang, who helped secure the funding for Chinatown’s revitalization, said she is excited to witness Detroit’s support for Chinatown. “I hope it’ll also be a catalyst for positive growth for the neighborhood,” Chang said.

As a follow-up to Monday’s meeting, the Detroit Chinatown Vision Committee is planning a celebration on July 26 from noon to 8 p.m. to give people another opportunity to share their thoughts about future revitalization plans for Chinatown. More details about this event will be announced at a later date.

