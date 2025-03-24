Alvin Ailey Dance Theater Brings Dance Workshops to Detroit Schools

Abstract silhouette of a young hip-hop dancer, breake dancing man isolated on white background. Vector illustration

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is taking its acclaimed artistry into Detroit public schools ahead of its eagerly awaited performances at the Detroit Opera House, combining movement with academic education. Ailey instructors are also leading dance workshops at Amelia Earhart Elementary-Middle School and Thurgood Marshall Elementary-Middle School. All this in conjunction with its community outreach program.

Kim Smith of Detroit Opera included that fact, including the program’s impact: “This residency is a week-long residency, and the students get well-rounded knowledge of both the organization and creative movement just as Mr. Ailey did.”

Students are collaborating with Ailey instructors to create dance sequences based on acrostic poems they wrote, helping them make connections between creativity and literacy. Earhart’s first dance teacher, Brandyn Burton, feels this is a treat since he did not get to experience dance education until he was in high school.



Principal Anisa Proud expressed appreciation for the program, noting that it made a positive difference for students when the community faced difficult times. The workshops not only teach the fundamentals of dance, but also act as a channel for self-expression and resilience.



On each school’s cue, the participating students also receive complimentary tickets to see an Ailey performance, introducing them to the experience of seeing world-class dance live. The company will offer two programs that blend the new and the classic, with highlights including “Revelations,” a work that continues to be performed for its emotional power and cultural value.



These workshops are modeled to answer Alvin Ailey’s founding mission of using dance to inspire and uplift people by blending art, education, and community engagement. The initiative also aligns with the Detroit Public Schools’ curriculum, making dance education more accessible to students in a way that has more meaning to them.



As the excitement mounts, students have journeyed with the Ailey repertoire, excited to experience and adapt through this extraordinary moment.