Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History Commemorates 60th Anniversary

An exterior view of the venue during the Elley Orem Collection fashion event Fall 2022 at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on May 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit marks its 60th anniversary this year.

Dr. Charles H. Wright, the museum’s founder, conceived the idea for the museum after visiting a World War II memorial in Denmark. He wanted a museum experience that would open minds and change hearts, a goal the museum has maintained since 1965.

An African proverb reflects the museum’s mission: “Until the lion tells the story, the hunter will always be the hero.”

Speaking with Local 4 News Detroit, Yolanda Jack, community engagement manager, described the museum’s role in preserving African American stories.

“We want to make sure that our history — our stories — are not forgotten or ignored or eliminated from the broader aspects of history,” she said.

The museum celebrated its 60th anniversary on Saturday, March 8, with a featured event, “History in the House.” Bishop William Murphy of Greater Ebenezer and New Mt. Moriah Ministries addressed the significance of inclusivity in his remarks.

“We really need to celebrate everybody because I wouldn’t really know how to deal with you if I don’t know your history, if I don’t know what you’re about,” he said.

The Charles H. Wright Museum is at 315 E. Warren Ave. in Detroit. It is open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the museum’s website to purchase tickets and preview upcoming events.