Detroit Dining Dishes Up 3 Big Doings for 2025

Abstract blur defocus coffee shop cafe or restaurant interior background

Detroit’s dining scene has been cooking up plenty of big things in the kitchen. Learn more about what the city’s culinary community is dishing out for food connoisseurs.

Gala for James Beard Honorees Coming in May

Since the James Beard Foundation Awards were founded in 1990, the “Oscars of food” organization has awarded 78 honors to individuals and establishments in Michigan, including 14 awards. The “Michigan Dinner of the Decade” will celebrate this history on May 30 at the Country Club of Detroit in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Jimmy Schmidt, a James Beard awardee and former owner of Detroit’s now-closed Rattlesnake Club, will host. A production crew will document the event for Keith Famie’s upcoming Detroit PBS film “Detroit: The City of Chefs II,” set to release this fall.

Tickets are $300. Information is available online.

Hiroki-San Introduces Omakase Dining

Table-side omakase is now available at Hiroki-San, a fine-dining Japanese restaurant in the basement of Detroit’s Book Tower. Omakase, a restaurant tradition traced back to Japan, leaves the diner’s meal entirely up to the chef. Hiroki-San’s table-side omakase experience features a 12-course meal with 20 distinctive bites. An optional sake pairing can also be added, typically featuring four to five sake pours of 2 to 4 ounces each.

An optional sake pairing can also be added, typically featuring four to five sake pours of 2 to 4 ounces each. The omakase experience is available Tuesday through Thursday and costs $185 per person; the sake pairing is an additional $65 per person. Reservations can be made at Resy.com.

[EMBED INSTAGRAM POST: https://www.instagram.com/taleofhirokisan/p/DF8uVVhuS75/]

Dirty Shake Debuts Near Wayne State University

The owners of Freya and Chartreuse have created a new neighborhood bar that has opened in Detroit’s Cass Corridor on March 14. Dirty Shake creates boozy drinks like the Hummer and bar bites such as burgers, veggie burgers, and smoked wings.

[EMBED INSTAGRAM POST: https://www.instagram.com/dirtyshakedetroit/p/DF6Er45SVq1/?hl=en]