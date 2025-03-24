Detroit Water Main Break Forces 200 Families Out, Repair Costs Soar to $10 Million

Cars Crossing Flooded Urban Street

City officials continue to assist residents affected by the Feb. 17 water main break in southwest Detroit, which flooded around 200 homes and caused significant damage. As of Wednesday, approximately half of the displaced households remain in hotels, but most are expected to return home within six weeks.

The first round of estimates indicated an estimated $1.8 million cost to repair the mechanical difficulties, with overall costs expected to be between $8 and $10 million. This also encompasses hotel stays, furnace replacements, and appliance repairs for affected families. Of the homes affected, 55 have had furnaces replaced, and 60 out of 90 lost water heaters have been replaced.

City officials are also tackling vehicle losses caused by the flooding. Gary Brown, the director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, said replacing damaged cars was a top priority: “We know that people need those vehicles to get to work, and so we’re going to fast-track the vehicles.”

Mayor Mike Duggan has told residents that the city and the Great Lakes Water Authority would pay for any damage not covered and that families affected will get the help they need. The city has committed to paying deductibles and directly buying or repairing flood-damaged vehicles to aid residents in their recovery.

About the claims process: Residents who report damage online to the city will be contacted by an adjuster within 45 days, a measure geared to cut red tape and get help more quickly. In the meantime, a temporary road will be placed where the water main broke until a permanent repair is installed.

The City of Detroit is committed to rebuilding impacted neighborhoods and providing impacted families with housing, vehicles, and critical home repairs. We also ensure that improvements to our infrastructure are made moving forward to forever prevent incidents like this from occurring in the city again.