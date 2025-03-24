HAVEN of Oakland County to Host ‘Hope in Every Step’ Event for Sexual Assault Awareness on April 4

Portrait, hand and a black woman in protest of domestic violence on a dark background. Freedom, equality or empowerment with the palm of a serious young person in studio for gender discrimination

HAVEN of Oakland County will host the “Hope in Every Step” event on April 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chief Financial Credit Union in Rochester. The event’s goal is to raise awareness of sexual assault and foster a united movement for change.

Various activities will be part of “Hope in Every Step,” including advocacy sign-making, an address by survivor speaker Karah Ruczynski, a march through downtown Rochester, and a candlelight vigil to conclude the event.

Registration is open online and is required, but attendance is free. Sponsorships, which help fund HAVEN’s critical programs and services for domestic and sexual violence survivors, are available beginning at $500.

“Sexual violence affects individuals, families, and entire communities,” said Christine Kinal, CEO of HAVEN, in a news release shared with Hour Detroit. “Hope in Every Step is more than an event—it’s a movement. By coming together, we raise awareness, show support for survivors, and take meaningful action to end sexual violence. We encourage everyone to join us in making a difference.”

HAVEN is Oakland County’s only comprehensive program for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Each year, HAVEN offers shelter, counseling, advocacy, and educational programming to approximately 30,000 people. Learn more on the organization’s website.