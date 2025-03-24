Mary J. Blige Celebrates Fans, Partners with Kash Doll at Sold-Out LCA Performance

Mary J. Blige performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul put on a sold-out concert on Wednesday, March 19, that was a celebration for her fans.

The 100-minute performance at Little Caesars Arena was part of Mary J. Blige’s appropriately named “For My Fans” tour. The nine-time Grammy winner and Roll and Roll Hall of Famer arrived on stage and showcased her iconic dance moves during “Love No Limit,” an early single from her more than 30-year repertoire.

Later in the show, Blige brought Kash Doll to the stage, who performed her hit “For Everybody” and let Blige know how much she meant to her and everyone in the audience.

“You do so much for Black women,” the Detroit rapper said in remarks captured in coverage by The Detroit News.

“I take nothing for granted,” Blige told the audience. “Sometimes it felt like a nightmare, but y’all got me through those nightmares.”

She also effusively praised Detroit during the performance and called attention to the Clark sisters, gospel legends, whom she stated were attending.

For her final set of songs — during which Blige sported knee-high Adidas heels and a New York Yankees cap —Blige belted out an energetic “Just Fine.” One of her dancers even wore a pair of roller skates to add to the performance value. Blige also put her own touches on the Game and 50 Cent’s “Hate it or Love It” and “MJB da MVP.”

Her 2001 sensation “Family Affair” closed the show, bringing the evening to its close. Blige left the stage telling the crowd, “I had a blast, as usual.”