MDOT to Host Public Meetings on $353M ‘Restore 94’ Project

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is planning two public meetings on Thursday, March 27, to discuss the “Restore 94” project impacting the cities of Allen Park, Dearborn Heights, Dearborn, Romulus, and Taylor.

According to a League of Women Voters of Dearborn-Dearborn Heights article, the Restore 94 project involves road and bridge work along 12.7 miles of I-94 from east of I-275 to west of Michigan Avenue. Work on this $353 million investment is expected to begin in early 2026.

A noise study reviewed the project area for noise impacts and potential noise mitigation.

The first meeting is scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. in the Allen Park Department of Public Services conference room at 24000 West Outer Drive. The second meeting will be held the same day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Romulus Public Library in the Community Room, 11121 Wayne Road.

Both meetings will be in open-house style and feature exhibits on display project locations, types of work, detours, and a noise berm east of the I-94 ramp at Pelham Road in Allen Park. MDOT staff and contractors will be available at the meetings to take questions and share project details.

Read the draft noise report and information on MDOT’s noise abatement program on MDOT’s website.