MSU Fan Prepared to Eat Words by Taking the McDonald’s Challenge in Michigan

Hand Man in car receiving coffee in drive thru fast food restaurant. Staff serving takeaway order for driver in delivery window. Drive through and takeaway for buy fast food for protect covid19.

A Michigan State fan with a social media following on Instagram claimed the Wolverines wouldn’t win the Big Ten tournament or advance to the Final Four.

According to a Detroit Free Press report, a content creator by the name of Armando who has 11,500 followers on his “Unfiltered Sports” Instagram account said on Tuesday that he will follow through with his challenge and spend 24 hours at McDonald’s restaurants in Ann Arbor and East Lansing.

The Michigan Wolverines proved Armando wrong. He beat Wisconsin Sunday 59-53 to win the Big Ten Tournament after struggling at the end of the regular season and opening March 0-3.

Armando is expected to travel from Ann Arbor to Chicago and East Lansing to complete the challenge, McDonald’s said in a news release.

The “24-Hour McDonald’s Challenge,” which is often used as a form of punishment among fantasy football fans, required a player who finishes last in their league to sit in a McDonald’s for 24 hours. To reduce the amount of time at McDonald’s, players can “eat their way out.”

For every McChicken sandwich Armando eats, he will deduct one hour of his time. He also will wear a T-shirt with “Little Brother” printed on it, another acknowledgment of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry.

Armando encourages fans to support or jeer him as he completes the challenge at the following locations:

Ann Arbor: Armando will begin the challenge at the McDonald’s at 2675 Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor starting at 5:30 p.m.

East Lansing: Armando will then arrive at the McDonald’s at 1024 E. Grand River Ave. in East Lansing at 10 p.m. to complete the challenge.