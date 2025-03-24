Tee Grizzley, Kaytranada Named Among AfroFuture Detroit’s First Group of Performers

A new Detroit festival coming Aug. 16-17 to Bedrock’s Douglass Site has announced its first group of talent on Thursday, March 21. The two-day festival will feature the following performers: Gims, Davido, Kaytranada, Ludmilla, Flavour, Lojay, and Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley. According to organizers, all will perform at the two-day festival. DJs for the event will include DBN Gogo, Juls, TxC, DJ K-Dawg, and EZ Pass.

Presale tickets for AfroFuture Detroit are $99 for general admission and $199 for VIP admission. They are now on sale through the festival website.

According to a Detroit Free Press report, the event will feature two stages of music, as well as arts and cultural activities.

“With an explosive lineup across two dynamic stages, we’re blending Afrobeats, Amapiano, hip-hop, and techno with art, fashion, beauty, and food,” AfroFuture CEO and co-founder Abdul Karim Abdullah said in a media statement. “This summer in Detroit, we’re creating something truly transformative — a celebration where every sense is engaged and every aspect of culture is elevated.”

The Detroit-based event is an extension of the flagship AfroFuture event in Accra, Ghana. It will replace Detroit’s Afro Nation festival, held at the Douglass site during the last two summers.

The Bedrock Douglass site, the former home of the Brewster-Douglass housing projects, is at the corner of Alfred Street and Beaubien Boulevard, across Interstate 75 from Ford Field.