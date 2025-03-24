This Metro Detroit Town Needs Your Votes to Be Considered for Best Main Street in America

Decorative MAIN STREET sign with a blue sky background

Howell is back in the race to claim the title for having the Best Main Street in America again.

The city in Livingston County is among 20 other cities competing for USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. All the cities were nominated by an expert panel. Readers get to make their choices heard through voting.

“These 20 places with charming main streets … offer more than just a road; these streets are living history, have a vibrant culture and serve as the hearts of their communities,” USA TODAY stated.

If you want to help Howell get on the list again, you can vote once per day until the polls close at noon on Monday, April 7. USA TODAY will announce its 10 winners on Wednesday, April 16.

Howell claimed Best Main Street in America recognition in 2024. At the time, USA TODAY praised the city’s Grand River Avenue for its diverse offerings and “numerous historic buildings that now house a variety of unique shops and local eateries.”

According to an MLive report, Howell is the only Michigan city to make the list. The community is competing against other cities in states that include California, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Massachusetts, Oregon, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Vermont.