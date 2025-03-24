Women’s History Month: 5 Strong Women In The Bible

During Women’s History Month, I started a Bible study highlighting some of the strong and courageous women who played significant roles in God’s plan. I just had to share five of them—although there are many more—that you can study for yourself. They’re not in any order of preference, and I’ve also included some videos I checked out while checking out these dynamic history makers in the Bible.

1. Deborah (Judges 4–5)

Deborah was a prophetess, judge, and military leader of Israe who led Israel to victory against the Canaanites alongside Barak. Deborah showed not only wisdom, but also leadership, and faith in God’s power.

2. Esther (Book of Esther)

Esther was a Jewish queen of Persia who risked her life to save her people from destruction. Esther used her intelligence, courage, and influence to intervene with King Xerxes.

3. Ruth (Book of Ruth)

Ruth was Moabite woman who displayed loyalty and faithfulness to her mother-in-law, Naomi. She was also the great-grandmother of King David, showing God’s plan through her lineage.

4. Mary, Mother of Jesus (Gospels – Matthew, Luke, John)

Of course, Mary was chosen by God to give birth to Jesus. Mary demonstrated humility, obedience, and unwavering faith.

5. Abigail (1 Samuel 25)

Abigail was considered wise and discerning. She prevented David from making a rash decision. Her wisdom and quick thinking saved her household and earned David’s respect.

Just in case you want to dive a little deeper, check out:

Hannah (1 Samuel 1–2)

Mary Magdalene (Gospels – Matthew, Mark, Luke, John)

Jael (Judges 4–5)

