John P. Kee Named 2025 BMI Trailblazer Of Gospel Music

ATLANTA, GA – April 3, 2025 Gospel music legend John P. Kee was honored with the BMI Trailblazer Of Gospel Music Award in Atlanta on Thursday. Pastor Kee's music has influenced many people over the past 40 years. During the private ceremony, BMI's President & CEO, Mike O'Neill presented Kee with the ceremony's top honor, saluting his "extraordinary contributions that have greatly influenced the Gospel genre and deeply touched the community."

There was a music tribute to kick of the award with powerhouse gospel singers Lena Byrd Miles, Chrystal Rucker, Kelontae Gavin, Jekalyn Carr and more.

John P. Kee thanked his family and friends saying that he wins an award, he’s “just a proud Uncle John." Key then went on to take the spotlight away from him to by presenting BMI's Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her "vision and determination that have paved the way for future generations of women in business."

The finale was Pastor Kee singing the opening line to his 1994 classic, "New Life" that turned into a praise party with the likes of Isaac Carree, Zacardi Cortez, Eric Dawkins, Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Lisa Page Brooks and Marvin Sapp joining in.

In addition, BMI recognized the 25 gospel songs performed most often during the previous year and awarded the title of “BMI Gospel Song of the Year” to “Goodness of God.” This song was performed by CeCe Winans, and its writers are Ed Cash, Ben Fielding (APRA), and Jason Ingram.

Kirk Franklin and Charles Jenkins were both honored with BMI's Gospel Songwriter of the Year award for writing two of the most performed Gospel songs of the previous year. Franklin's two honorees were "All Things" and "Try Love," while Jenkins' were "God Be Praised" and "Look at God."

BMI chose Capitol CMG for Publisher of the Year. The label won because its songs had the highest percentage of the top 25. In addition, they published BMI's Song of the Year, "Goodness of God".

BMI's Gospel Song of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Publisher of the Year and the most-performed Gospel songs of the previous year were also announced at the ceremony hosted by BMI's President & CEO, Mike O'Neill and Vice President, Creative, Atlanta, Catherine Brewton.

John P. Kee, known as the “Prince of Gospel Music,” is a prolific multiple award-winning singer/songwriter and beloved pastor who is widely recognized for his contributions to contemporary Gospel music. Kee’s musical talents were discovered at an early age where after feeling inspired by the music heard in church, he began playing piano and writing songs at only eight years old. In the mid 1980’s, he started a community choir in Charlotte that eventually became known as the widely celebrated New Life Community Choir (NLCC). Over the course of his professional career spanning almost four decades he has written music for Hallmark, Inc., The Hawkins Family, Daryl Coley, Billy Preston, Dorinda Clark Cole, Rev. James Cleveland, Bishop Rance Allen, Florida Mass Choir, Mississippi Mass Choir, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, and for the legendary Dr. James Cleveland's Gospel Music Workshop of America, among others. His music has been featured in film, television, commercials and on Saturday Night Live. Throughout his solo career and his work with NLCC, he has amassed 37 GMWA Excellence Awards, 27 Stellar Awards, three BMI Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, a Soul Train Music Award, a Trailblazer Award from former President Bill Clinton and received seven GRAMMY nominations. Adding to his tremendous list of accolades, Kee was inducted into the International Gospel Hall of Fame in 2005 and was previously honored at the BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards in 2001 and 2005. (BMI)

