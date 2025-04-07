Erica Campbell: Trust & Obey Is ‘Blind Faith Even If I Don’t Understand’

ContestsEvents
Randi Myles
Erica Campbell – “Trust and Obey” Cover 2025

2025 My Block Records Inc.

Erica Campbell’s new single, “Trust and Obey”  is a testimony of as Erica says, “blind faith even if I don’t understand.” Each time I talk to the multi-award-winning singer and radio host, I learn a little bit more about not only her music but her faith walk. And she is always inspiring.

I asked Erica what the word “obey” look like to her and why people find it difficult to trust and obey. Erica said, “God is consistent, God is faithful, He does not fail even when it's uncomfortable. You believe it's gonna work out for your good, so you obey Him. You believe that even if He calls you to do something that you've never done before, you can trust Him.”

We also talked about the video of “Trust and Obey” and how she decided to shoot it in London, and the upcoming tour she will be on with David and Tamela Mann along with her daughter Krista.

Campbell is the host of the nationally syndicated radio show "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST on the Detroit Praise Network.

Additionally, Erica has released three solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary.” Erica is also an author and host of the very successful, “Laugh Cry, Heal" Conference. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II. They have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya.

Find Erica on social media at @imEricaCampbell.

ALSO SEE: The Detroit Praise Network Welcomes Erica Campbell! [[VIDEO]]

Erica Campbell explains what the word “obey” look like to her and why people find it difficult to trust and obey.

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

Erica Campbell
