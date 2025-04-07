Erica Campbell’s new single, “Trust and Obey” is a testimony of as Erica says, “blind faith even if I don’t understand.” Each time I talk to the multi-award-winning singer and radio host, I learn a little bit more about not only her music but her faith walk. And she is always inspiring.

I asked Erica what the word “obey” look like to her and why people find it difficult to trust and obey. Erica said, “God is consistent, God is faithful, He does not fail even when it's uncomfortable. You believe it's gonna work out for your good, so you obey Him. You believe that even if He calls you to do something that you've never done before, you can trust Him.”

Erica Campbell: Trust & Obey Is ‘Blind Faith Even If I Don't Understand’

We also talked about the video of “Trust and Obey” and how she decided to shoot it in London, and the upcoming tour she will be on with David and Tamela Mann along with her daughter Krista.

Campbell is the host of the nationally syndicated radio show "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” that can be heard weekdays 6am-10am EST on the Detroit Praise Network.

Additionally, Erica has released three solo albums as well as seven albums with her sister as part of the dynamic duo “Mary Mary.” Erica is also an author and host of the very successful, “Laugh Cry, Heal" Conference. Campbell is married to Grammy Award-winning producer and pastor of California Worship Center, Warryn Campbell II. They have three children — Krista, Warryn III and Zaya.

Find Erica on social media at @imEricaCampbell.

