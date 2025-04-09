Brand-New Single From Donald Lawrence “El Shaddai”

Multi-Award-winning Gospel artist, Donald Lawrence released a brand-new single "El Shaddai," from his groundbreaking project "Global Love Alive (London)."

This song is inspired by the Hebrew term for "God Almighty" and is led by Rodney Posey along with a 300-person choir from nations from all around the world including Poland, Sweden, Italy, and the United States.

Donald took on the "Global Love Alive (London)," at the request of the late legendary Edwin Hawkins. Of course, Lawrence, known for his powerful gospel choir arrangements, reimagined Hawkins' long-running Music & Arts Seminar and rebranded it as “Music & Arts Global” expanding it to an international reach. This project was recorded in 2023 in London and is set to release on May 2nd.

