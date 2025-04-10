Inaugural “Rise and Rhythm Cruise” Setting Sail February 2026

The Inaugural “Rise and Rhythm Cruise” is set to sail for a four-night cruise February 1-5, 2026. The cruise will depart from Tampa, FL and sail to Cozumel, Mexico on the Norwegian Jewel.

The "Rise and Rhythm Cruise" features top musical performers who will help to uplift the audience. Kirk Franklin, David & Tamela Mann, Tye Tribbett, Lalah Hathaway, Kierra Sheard, Leela James, Kindred The Family Soul, and Jonathan McReynolds are all going to be on the inaugural cruise.

3 Diamonds Entertainment

The “Rise and Rhythm Cruise” will feature various dynamic speakers, spearheaded by award-winning author, entrepreneur, and actress Tabitha Brown and her podcast co-host, and husband, Chance Brown. The speakers will include industry leaders specializing in health, wellness, business, relationships, and lifestyle. Passengers will benefit from wisdom, life experiences, and motivational insights shared by leaders such as Tamar Braxton, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Dr. Jay Barnett, and Willie Moore Jr. This cruise aims to create an inspiring and empowering environment for all attendees. In addition to presentations, passengers will enjoy Q&A sessions with the speakers, podcast recordings, and meet-and-greets.

And it looks like you won’t be sitting still on this cruise because other activities are run by fitness entrepreneur Gerell Webb, yoga, parties, DJ sets, movie screenings, games, and more. Finally, the event will also feature sets from comedian, writer and radio host Akintunde.

The Rise and Rhythm Cruise is open to all singles, couples, entrepreneurs, and music lovers looking to be inspired, motivated and entertained by the best in their fields and genres.

For more information about the Rise and Rhythm Cruise, please visit riseandrhythmcruise.com.

