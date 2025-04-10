ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Inaugural “Rise and Rhythm Cruise” Setting Sail February 2026

The Inaugural “Rise and Rhythm Cruise” is set to sail for a four-night cruise February 1-5, 2026. The cruise will depart from Tampa, FL and sail to Cozumel, Mexico on…

Randi Myles
Inaugural Rise and Rhythm Cruise Setting Sail February 2026

luxury white cruise ship shot at angle at water level on a clear day.

Getty Images

The Inaugural “Rise and Rhythm Cruise” is set to sail for a four-night cruise February 1-5, 2026. The cruise will depart from Tampa, FL and sail to Cozumel, Mexico on the Norwegian Jewel. 

The "Rise and Rhythm Cruise" features top musical performers who will help to uplift the audience. Kirk Franklin, David & Tamela Mann, Tye Tribbett, Lalah Hathaway, Kierra Sheard, Leela James, Kindred The Family Soul, and Jonathan McReynolds are all going to be on the inaugural cruise.

Inaugural Rise and Rhythm Cruise Setting Sail February 20263 Diamonds Entertainment

The “Rise and Rhythm Cruise” will feature various dynamic speakers, spearheaded by award-winning author, entrepreneur, and actress Tabitha Brown and her podcast co-host, and husband, Chance Brown. The speakers will include industry leaders specializing in health, wellness, business, relationships, and lifestyle. Passengers will benefit from wisdom, life experiences, and motivational insights shared by leaders such as Tamar Braxton, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Dr. Jay Barnett, and Willie Moore Jr. This cruise aims to create an inspiring and empowering environment for all attendees. In addition to presentations, passengers will enjoy Q&A sessions with the speakers, podcast recordings, and meet-and-greets.

Inaugural "Rise and Rhythm Cruise" Setting Sail February 2026

And it looks like you won’t be sitting still on this cruise because other activities are run by fitness entrepreneur Gerell Webb, yoga, parties, DJ sets, movie screenings, games, and more. Finally, the event will also feature sets from comedian, writer and radio host Akintunde.  

The Rise and Rhythm Cruise is open to all singles, couples, entrepreneurs, and music lovers looking to be inspired, motivated and entertained by the best in their fields and genres. 

For more information about the Rise and Rhythm Cruise, please visit riseandrhythmcruise.com.   

ALSO HEAR: 12 Playlist Worthy Tamela Mann Songs

Tune in to The Randi Myles Show from 10 am to 3 pm through The Detroit Praise Network App available on iPhone and Android devices, visit detroitpraisenetwork.com, or use your smart speaker by enabling the skill and saying, "open Detroit Praise Network." Alternatively, listen on your car, home, or work radio at 105.9 HD2, 98.3 FM, or 99.9 FM.

Connect with us on Social Everywhere @PraiseDetroit!

About Randi Myles:

I am a child of God that has a lot to say.

Here you will find conversations with artists, authors, speakers, and teachers within the faith-based community. Also, my journey has been colorful, rich, and sometimes really hard so, I look for answers and respite through these posts. My mom wanted me to write a book and I'm working on that, so bear with me as I fumble my way through.

I am working on balancing my extremely fun work life with my personal life that is filled with challenges these days. I know that God will see me to victory so... welcome to my life.

~Randi

Follow Randi at randimyles2go on Facebook and Instagram & rmyles2go on TikTok

cruises
Randi MylesEditor
Randi Myles is the mid-day host on Detroit’s Praise Network. Randi’s mom knew she was destined to be in some form of entertainment when even as a small child, she would pretend a pencil was a microphone and sing and charm family and friends. Later she would sing in church and college choirs. However, it wasn’t until she attended Specs Howard School of Media Arts, that Ms. Myles would find her true voice. Randi enjoys writing about the city of Detroit, faith, and the community.
Related Stories
Lights, Camera, Black Excellence: ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’
EntertainmentLights, Camera, Black Excellence: ‘Number One on the Call Sheet’Kayla Morgan
Marvin Sapp Trends After Locking Church Doors, Asking Congregation for $40,000
EntertainmentMarvin Sapp Trends After Locking Church Doors, Asking Congregation for $40,000Randi Moultrie
Kendrick Lamar holding his Grammy Awards is set to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl
EntertainmentKendrick Lamar’s Debut Movie ‘Whitney Springs’ Set for July ReleaseKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect